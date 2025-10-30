Left Menu

Maharashtra's New Initiative: Tackling Farmer Debt Crisis

Pravin Pardeshi, principal economic adviser to Maharashtra's chief minister, has been appointed to lead a committee tasked with proposing solutions for freeing farmers from debt traps and boosting their livelihoods. Despite past loan waivers, many farmers remain burdened by debt, prompting the government to seek sustainable reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:11 IST
The Maharashtra government has appointed Pravin Pardeshi as the head of a newly formed high-level committee to address the persistent issue of farmer debt. As Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' principal economic adviser, Pardeshi is expected to lead efforts in recommending both short-term and long-term measures to alleviate farmers' financial burdens while improving their living standards.

A government resolution (GR) states that despite initiatives like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana (2017) and Mahatma Jotirao Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Yojana (2019), farmers continue to fall prey to relentless debt, exacerbated by natural disasters. The committee, composed of senior officials from key departments and banking representatives, aims to instigate transformative change within the agriculture sector. It is scheduled to present its findings within six months.

Criticism from political quarters surfaced, with NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar questioning the committee's efficacy, suggesting it might merely be a strategy to defer substantial action. Meanwhile, demands for immediate loan relief resurface regularly, highlighted by former MLA Bachchu Kadu's recent protest advocating for quick financial aid for farmers struck by capricious weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

