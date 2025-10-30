Left Menu

Heart-Wrenching Tragedy: Siblings Perish in Daring Rescue Attempt

In Jharkhand's Latehar district, two siblings, Chotti Kumari and Sushant Prajapati, drowned while trying to rescue their grandmother from a pond. Despite local divers saving the grandmother, the children tragically died. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the family mourns the loss.

Latehar | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:37 IST
  India

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Latehar district, two siblings lost their lives while attempting to rescue their grandmother from drowning. The heart-wrenching event unfolded on Thursday as Chotti Kumari, aged 8, and her 5-year-old brother, Sushant Prajapati, jumped into the Daifaaram Talab in a valiant effort to save their grandmother.

The siblings responded to the distressing cries of their grandmother, Tetri Devi, 65, who found herself struggling to stay afloat during a bath in the secluded pond located outside Rakshi village. Their selfless act, however, ended in tragedy as both children drowned.

Chandwa Police confirmed the recovery of the siblings' bodies by local divers while the grandmother was successfully rescued and remains in critical condition at a Community Health Centre. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, grieving the loss of two young lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

