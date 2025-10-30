Electricity Bill Sparks Debate Over Privatisation and Efficiency

On Thursday, the government unveiled the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, a move aiming to improve the power distribution sector via financial discipline and competition. Advocates highlight its potential to enhance efficiency, while critics, like the All India Power Engineers Federation, worry about its privatisation agenda.

Despite opposition, the government insists the bill preserves federal balance and encourages healthy competition. Through shared network usage, it aims to eliminate duplication, reduce technical and commercial losses, and provide real consumer choice by breaking monopoly supply chains.

The bill also addresses cross-subsidy elimination for industries, including Railways and Metros, aiming to boost competitiveness and job creation. Regulated wheeling charges set by SERCs will ensure all distribution network users pay equitable fees.

(With inputs from agencies.)