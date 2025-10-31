SEBI's Strategic Roadmap: Transparency, Trust, and Technological Advancements
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey addresses the progress on the NSE share sale, the need for transparency in mutual fund fee structures, and the importance of earning investor trust. He also highlights SEBI's measures to adapt capital markets to foreign investments and combat financial misinformation online.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 17:55 IST
- Country:
- India
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey reassured stakeholders about the long-awaited NSE share sale, confirming its eventual emergence without specifying a timeline.
Discussing mutual fund fee structures, Pandey emphasized SEBI's commitment to transparency and balance between industry and investor interests, citing recent draft proposals as a positive step forward.
He highlighted SEBI's proactive stance against financial misinformation, noting 5,000 monthly takedown orders and reinforcing trust through fair regulation and digitalization initiatives to enhance foreign investment access.
Advertisement