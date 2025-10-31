SEBI's Strategic Roadmap: Transparency, Trust, and Technological Advancements

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey reassured stakeholders about the long-awaited NSE share sale, confirming its eventual emergence without specifying a timeline.

Discussing mutual fund fee structures, Pandey emphasized SEBI's commitment to transparency and balance between industry and investor interests, citing recent draft proposals as a positive step forward.

He highlighted SEBI's proactive stance against financial misinformation, noting 5,000 monthly takedown orders and reinforcing trust through fair regulation and digitalization initiatives to enhance foreign investment access.