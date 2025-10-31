Bank of Baroda Posts Decline in Quarterly Profits Amid Rising Interest Income

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) announced an 8% fall in its net profit for the second quarter, recording Rs 4,809 crore, compared to Rs 5,238 crore a year earlier. The decline comes despite a significant improvement in interest income.

The total income of the bank also saw a decrease, recorded at Rs 35,026 crore compared to Rs 35,445 crore in the previous fiscal year. However, the interest income rose to Rs 31,511 crore from Rs 30,278 crore, showing positive growth in that area.

The report also highlighted a decrease in gross non-performing assets, easing to 2.16% of gross advances by the end of September 2025. The bank saw a reduction in provisions and contingencies, which dropped to Rs 1,232 crore, enhancing its financial health amid a challenging economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)