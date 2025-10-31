Left Menu

Moody's Affirms Reliance Industries' Baa2 Rating Amid Growth Prospects

Moody's has confirmed the Baa2 long-term rating for Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), maintaining a stable outlook due to its robust operations across various sectors. Moody's cites RIL's solid financial metrics, despite high capital expenditure, and expects continued earnings growth driven by consumer businesses and resilient oil-to-chemicals and upstream operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:46 IST
Moody's Affirms Reliance Industries' Baa2 Rating Amid Growth Prospects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Moody's Ratings announced on Friday that it has affirmed Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) Baa2 long-term issuer and foreign currency senior unsecured ratings, with a stable outlook. This decision highlights the company's extensive operations and leading positions across sectors such as oil-to-chemicals, upstream oil and gas, digital services, and organized retail.

According to Kaustubh Chaubal, Senior Vice President at Moody's Ratings, RIL's robust financial metrics and solid liquidity continue to support its resilience, even amid significant capital expenditures. Moody's forecasts indicate that RIL's consolidated EBITDA could reach approximately Rs 2 lakh crore (USD 23 billion) for FY2025-26, with a steady growth of 3-4 percent annually over the next two years, propelled by telecom and retail performance.

RIL's digital and retail segments are major growth drivers, with Reliance Jio leading the Indian telecom market with over 506 million subscribers and the retail operations capitalizing on product diversity and technological investments. Moody's projects stable earnings from RIL's oil-to-chemicals and upstream ventures, supported by integration and feedstock versatility, while noting the company's excellent liquidity position.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025