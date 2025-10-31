Left Menu

Cross-Border Firestorm: U.S. and Canada Address Wildfires and Air Quality

U.S. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin discussed wildfires with Canada's government, highlighting them as an urgent cross-border issue. Recent severe wildfires in Canada have degraded air quality in both countries. Zeldin emphasized the importance of forest management as he addressed the topic during a G7 summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, Lee Zeldin, highlighted the escalating crisis of wildfires during discussions with Canadian officials, characterizing it as a vital cross-border concern akin to fentanyl. These remarks came on Friday as he addressed reporters.

In recent months, Canada has faced intense wildfires that have adversely affected air quality in both American and Canadian territories. Zeldin revealed ongoing engagements between the nations' offices to tackle the impact of these fires on the northern United States. He spoke on this critical issue during a G7 energy and environment minister summit in Toronto.

The growing concerns have prompted a myriad of inquiries from U.S. governors and congressional representatives. Zeldin pointed out that Canada's experiences, mirroring those in California, underscore the pressing need for stringent forest management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

