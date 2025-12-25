Bengaluru top cop reviews security preparedness ahead of New Year bash

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on Thursday conducted a field inspection here to review the security arrangements and crowd management measures put in place ahead of the New Year celebrations.

With large crowds expected, this inspection was undertaken in Koramangala to assess ground-level preparedness under the comprehensive bandobast and crowd management plan formulated by the Bengaluru City Police. Special emphasis was placed on preventing anti-social activities, strict adherence to safety guidelines, and ensuring uninterrupted access for emergency services.

According to a statement issued by Singh's office, the preparations for New Year celebrations began nearly a month ago. Several rounds of coordination meetings have been held with police officers and concerned stakeholder departments. At the present stage, intensive on-ground inspections are being conducted to identify and address any operational gaps.

To realistically understand crowd behaviour, field visits have been planned on days when the crowd size and nature are expected to be similar to those anticipated on New Year's Eve. ''To prevent overcrowding and to ensure the safe movement of pedestrians, emergency vehicles, and police units, controlled and regulated access systems will be implemented. Designated holding areas have been identified to temporarily manage crowd density,'' it said.

The public has been advised to use designated parking facilities outside the main celebration zones and to reach nearby areas on foot or by public transport. These measures are aimed at reducing traffic congestion and ensuring that emergency response services are not obstructed.

During the inspection, the Commissioner reviewed the CCTV coverage and live surveillance systems, Deployment of Al-based crowd movement analysis systems. Barricading and access control layouts, emergency response and evacuation protocols These measures will support real-time monitoring, early identification of crowd pressure points, and prompt intervention whenever required, the statement added.

