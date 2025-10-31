Left Menu

EU Seeks Diplomatic Strategy to Resolve Nexperia Supply Dilemma

The EU, led by tech chief Henna Virkkunen, is negotiating with Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to resolve supply concerns amid tensions with China. Nexperia has joined the Chips Act Task Force, following restrictions by both Dutch and Chinese authorities. Discussions underscore the need for a resilient supply chain.

Updated: 31-10-2025 23:15 IST
EU Seeks Diplomatic Strategy to Resolve Nexperia Supply Dilemma
The European Union is actively pursuing a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing supply challenges involving Dutch chipmaker Nexperia. This initiative was reiterated by EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen after a crucial virtual meeting with the Chinese-owned company. Virkkunen emphasized the EU's commitment to achieving a diplomatic breakthrough, noting the discussions of potential short- and medium-term measures aimed at fortifying supply chain resilience.

Nexperia, which has come under the control of the Dutch government, has taken a front-row seat in the Chips Act Task Force, which is analyzing the potential economic implications of the supply squeeze. This shift in management has led Beijing to restrict Nexperia products from being exported outside China, causing disruptions among the global automotive industry.

This situation has stressed the need for increased investment in secure supply chains, as well as the necessity of stockpiling and diversifying supply sources. Nexperia's halted shipments to its Chinese assembly facility further spotlight these urgencies, as communicated in a customer letter obtained by Reuters.

