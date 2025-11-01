Russian Strikes Ignite Flames at Ukrainian Gas Facility

A Russian strike on a Ukrainian gas production site in the Poltava region ignited a fire overnight, according to Ukraine's emergency services.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of escalated attacks by Russian forces targeting Ukraine's energy sector. In recent months, Russian troops have intensified their strikes specifically on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

State energy company Naftogaz noted that, since October, the gas infrastructure in Ukraine has been targeted at least eight times, raising concerns over the country's energy security as the conflict persists.

