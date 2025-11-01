Ukrainian Strike Disrupts Key Russian Fuel Pipeline
A Ukrainian strike has disrupted a vital Russian petroleum pipeline, causing explosions that halted pipeline operations. The attack destroyed pipes responsible for transporting petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel, significantly impacting the Russian military's fuel supply, according to Ukraine's military intelligence agency, HUR.
- Ukraine
A Ukrainian attack has resulted in significant explosions, leading to a halt in operations at a crucial Russian petroleum products pipeline in the Moscow region, as reported by Ukraine's military intelligence on Saturday.
The aggressive move executed on Friday targeted the transportation pipes that deliver petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel to the Russian army, causing substantial disruption.
The HUR military intelligence agency released information via Telegram, underscoring the strategic blow to Russia's military infrastructure and supply lines.
