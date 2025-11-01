Phasing Out the Penny: Retailers Face Change Challenges

Retailers across the United States are adjusting to a significant change in currency practices following the decision to cease production of the one-cent coin. This shift, initiated by President Donald Trump, has led to a scrap for change and a need to round cash transactions.

As pennies phase out faster than anticipated, retailers, including major chains like Walmart and Target, are facing uncertainty in pricing strategies. A lack of guidance from the government has complicated these adjustments, with some establishments opting to round transactions to the nearest nickel, causing potential financial impacts.

The issue highlights the broader trend of eliminating low-value coins, which several countries have successfully achieved. However, U.S. retailers must navigate specific state laws while looking to Congress for a long-term legislative solution to ensure compliance and consumer satisfaction.

