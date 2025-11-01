Sustaining Growth: Himachal's Dairy Development Drive

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed a focus on improving the quality and marketing strategies of the state's cooperative milk federation in a recent meeting.

The Chief Minister announced plans to establish a milk processing center in Kinnaur, aiming to serve both local communities and the army. He also suggested examining outsourcing opportunities for processing plants in Shimla to boost production.

Moreover, Sukhu revealed plans to propose a new milk powder plant in Mandi. The federation has seen a record surge in milk procurement, installing 29 bulk milk coolers and significantly increasing the number of milk collection units and cooperative societies.

