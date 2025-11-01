Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh's Renewable Energy Strides Hailed

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced enhanced support for Arunachal Pradesh in renewable energy development, highlighting its crucial role in India's clean energy goals. A new hydro policy with increased subsidies will soon be launched, and Arunachal has been recognized as the second-best performing state under PM-KUSUM in the Northeast.

The Centre has reaffirmed its commitment to bolstering renewable energy efforts in Arunachal Pradesh, addressing terrain-induced challenges, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced.

Highlighting the state's pivotal role in India's clean energy agenda, Joshi shared during a Guwahati workshop that new hydro policies, featuring enhanced subsidies, are underway to boost local power initiatives.

Arunachal Pradesh's successful decentralised solar energy efforts earned it recognition from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy as the region's second-best performer under PM-KUSUM, with a call to expedite renewable deployments for broader impact.

