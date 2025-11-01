Left Menu

CIL Faces Production Dip amid Ambitious Growth Plans

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) reported a 9.8% production decline in October, producing 56.4 million tonnes (MT) compared to 62.5 MT the previous year. Subsidiaries like Bharat Coking Coal Ltd and South Eastern Coalfields Ltd also saw declines. CIL remains committed to ambitious future production targets.

Updated: 01-11-2025 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) has reported a noticeable decline in its production figures, dropping by 9.8% to 56.4 million tonnes in October compared to the same period last year, when it produced 62.5 million tonnes. The company did not provide a reason for the decline.

Subsidiaries such as Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd, and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd contributed to the reduced output. Overall, CIL's production also decreased by 4.5% year-over-year for the April-October period, totaling 385.5 million tonnes, compared to 403.8 million tonnes in the previous year.

Despite the current downturn, CIL is setting ambitious goals for the future. The company aims to produce 875 million tonnes of coal by 2025-26, with a dispatch target of 900 million tonnes, as part of its strategy to meet rising energy demands. In 2024-25, it produced 781.07 million tonnes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

