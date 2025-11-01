Left Menu

Indian Army's Drone Warfare Evolution: Vayu Sananvay-II Demonstrates Future-Ready Tactics

The Indian Army conducted a pivotal drone and counter-drone exercise, Vayu Sananvay-II, in the desert areas under the Southern Command. The exercise aimed to enhance readiness against aerial threats and showcase joint operations using indigenous technology, emphasizing the Army's commitment to modernizing its capabilities for future warfare.

The Indian Army recently executed an extensive drone and counter-drone exercise named 'Vayu Sananvay-II' in the challenging desert terrains, aiming to advance its capabilities against emerging aerial threats. Conducted under the Pune-based Southern Command, the exercise underscores the Army's commitment to integrating modern technology in its tactical framework.

The exercise, held on October 28-29, stands as a testament to the Army's dedicated efforts in developing next-generation warfare strategies. By incorporating various aerial and ground assets, along with domain command centers, the exercise set a realistic stage for complex electronic warfare scenarios.

Reflecting on the success, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth noted the significance of lessons learned, which will bolster the Army's technological advancement and readiness in dealing with aerial threats. The operation not only tested joint interoperability but also promoted innovation, reinforcing the vision of a future-ready force.

