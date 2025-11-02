Tragedy in Kulcharla: Man Ends Life After Family Massacre
In Kulcharla village, Vikarabad district, a man allegedly killed three family members before taking his own life. One daughter survived the attack. Police are investigating the incident, with the bodies sent for post-mortem examination.
In a tragic series of events in Kulcharla village, Vikarabad district, a man reportedly killed three of his family members before dying by suicide, police stated on Sunday. The attack left one daughter as the sole survivor, who managed to escape the harrowing incident.
The individual, identified by authorities as Yadaiah, allegedly committed the murders with a sickle before hanging himself at his home. The local police were alerted via a dial 100 call and responded quickly, registering a case and launching a thorough investigation.
Police officials revealed that Yadaiah targeted his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law in the deadly assault. An investigation is ongoing to uncover the motive for the killings, with the deceased's bodies sent for post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
