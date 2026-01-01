Tragedy in Central Delhi: Suspected Murder-Suicide Shocks Community

In a tragic incident in central Delhi, a man allegedly took his wife's life before ending his own. The unsettling event unfolded in Anand Parbat, sending shockwaves through the local community.

The couple was discovered on Wednesday, following a distress call from a relative. When police arrived, they forced entry into a room and found the lifeless bodies of a 44-year-old man, Jai Prakash, hanging from the ceiling, and his 37-year-old wife, Jyoti, lying on the floor.

The police, suspecting the man might have been grappling with depression for years, initiated a thorough investigation. Forensic teams are examining the scene for evidence, and authorities continue to interview family members and neighbors.

