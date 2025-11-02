Millet Mania: McDonald's Introduces India's 'Millet Bun Burger'

On Sunday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised global fast-food chain McDonald's for its latest menu addition, the 'Millet Bun Burger,' lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'swadeshi' initiative.

Minister Singh shared an X post, highlighting that the burger was crafted using indigenous technology by CSIR's Central Food Technological Research Institute in Mysore. He called it a proud moment that showcases Indian innovation and nutrition shaping global food trends.

The introduction aligns with the UN's designation of 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets,' recognizing India's effort in promoting these climate-resilient cereals for self-sufficiency and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)