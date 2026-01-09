Left Menu

BJP-AIADMK Alliance Talks Strengthen Ahead of PM Modi's Tamil Nadu Visit

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran has revealed that talks with AIADMK's Edappadi K. Palaniswami have been fruitful, signaling enhanced coordination between BJP and AIADMK before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. This meeting is crucial for fortifying the NDA's position ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:45 IST
BJP-AIADMK Alliance Talks Strengthen Ahead of PM Modi's Tamil Nadu Visit
Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. (Photo/AIADMK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Nainar Nagendran, President of the Tamil Nadu BJP, announced on Friday that talks with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami were both smooth and successful. This comes as the two major parties gear up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu later this month.

The discussions, focused on determining whether the Prime Minister's event should take place in Chennai or Madurai, underscore an increasing synergy between the parties as they aim to consolidate the National Democratic Alliance's strength in the state. With assembly elections looming, the outcome of such meetings could prove pivotal.

Amid his comments to the press, Nagendran avoided delving into alliance specifics but emphasized ongoing cooperation on political and organizational fronts. Palaniswami, after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressed ambitions of ending the DMK's rule. He also stressed concerns over rising crime and a lack of security under the incumbent DMK government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo strong airline, I wish they had handled flight cancellations issue in a better way: Ex-aviation minister Praful Patel to PTI.

IndiGo strong airline, I wish they had handled flight cancellations issue in...

 India
2
Kerala High Court Monitors Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Amid New Developments

Kerala High Court Monitors Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Amid New Developments

 India
3
Storm Goretti's Devastating Impact Across Northern Europe

Storm Goretti's Devastating Impact Across Northern Europe

 Global
4
Yoga Speeds Up Opioid Withdrawal Recovery: A Game Changer in Treatment

Yoga Speeds Up Opioid Withdrawal Recovery: A Game Changer in Treatment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026