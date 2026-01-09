BJP-AIADMK Alliance Talks Strengthen Ahead of PM Modi's Tamil Nadu Visit

In a significant political development, Nainar Nagendran, President of the Tamil Nadu BJP, announced on Friday that talks with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami were both smooth and successful. This comes as the two major parties gear up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu later this month.

The discussions, focused on determining whether the Prime Minister's event should take place in Chennai or Madurai, underscore an increasing synergy between the parties as they aim to consolidate the National Democratic Alliance's strength in the state. With assembly elections looming, the outcome of such meetings could prove pivotal.

Amid his comments to the press, Nagendran avoided delving into alliance specifics but emphasized ongoing cooperation on political and organizational fronts. Palaniswami, after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressed ambitions of ending the DMK's rule. He also stressed concerns over rising crime and a lack of security under the incumbent DMK government.

