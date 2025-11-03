COP30: Brazil's Climate Summit Amid Global Challenges

Brazil has commenced a series of events linked to the COP30 climate summit, aiming to showcase its steadfast commitment to addressing global warming. These efforts come against a backdrop of economic challenges and the cancellation of U.S. climate commitments.

Business leaders, gathering in Sao Paulo, are advocating for robust policies to finance the energy transition. An open letter from 35 organizations emphasizes the need for renewable incentives. Meanwhile, Rio de Janeiro hosts a Local Leaders summit, which risks being overshadowed by recent protests.

The summit's significance is compounded by geopolitical tensions and fluctuating global cooperation, yet leaders and activists hope to prioritize clean energy and indigenous perspectives despite lower attendance than past years.

(With inputs from agencies.)