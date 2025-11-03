Left Menu

Asian Stocks Climb Amid Fed Comments and AI Investment

Asian stocks rose as investors evaluated last week's AI spending announcements. The dollar maintained strength from hawkish Fed remarks. Both gold and oil prices depicted contrasting movements due to external market forces and OPEC+ production decisions influencing investor sentiment.

Asian stock markets experienced a rise on Monday, as last week's significant spending on artificial intelligence by major companies influenced investor sentiment. The dollar continued to hover near its three-month high following assertive comments from Federal Reserve policymakers, causing mixed reactions across global financial markets.

Despite a prolonged U.S. government shutdown affecting forthcoming economic data releases, investors remained focused on last week's agreements, including the central bank meetings and a temporary U.S.-China trade truce. However, doubts persist regarding the truce's longevity, as the MSCI's index for Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, edged 0.2% higher.

OPEC+'s decision not to increase production in early 2024 has impacted oil prices positively, while gold prices fell from recent highs. Meanwhile, with Japan's markets closed for a holiday, trading volume remained subdued, and investors awaited key AI earnings reports expected this week.

