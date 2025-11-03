Krishna Ghati Premier League Returns: Reviving Spirits on the Border

The second edition of the Krishna Ghati Premier Cricket League (KGPL) commenced on Sunday at Jhulas Ground in Poonch, under the aegis of the NT Battalion, Krishana Ghati Brigade of the Indian Army. Over 20 days, 27 teams will compete for cash prizes totaling Rs 8 lakh, with the winner set to claim Rs 3.5 lakh and the runner-up Rs 2 lakh. Awards such as Man of the Tournament and Player of the Match add to the tournament's allure.

Cricket coach Parvez Malik highlighted the event's scale: 'Today marks the beginning of the KGPL, with 27 teams from Poonch participating. Each team includes three players from outside the state, offering a mix of domestic, local, and reputed cricket talents. This is a significant initiative post-Operation Sindoor, undertaken by the Indian Army, enhancing its role in border stability.'

Team owner Abhinav Kaur underscored the tournament's impact on border districts post-Operation Sindoor, saying, 'The tournament has revitalized the spirit in border communities. The Krishna Valley Brigade's efforts provide a platform for our youth, reinforcing confidence and normalcy. With robust participation and a grand prize pool, KGPL promotes sportsmanship and strengthens community-armed forces ties.'

