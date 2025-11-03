Left Menu

Evergy Strengthens Grid Resilience with Kigen's eSIM Technology

Evergy partners with Kigen to enhance grid resilience using eSIM and iSIM technology, integrating secure, automated connectivity across its utility networks. This move is pivotal for reliable operations amid severe weather and increasing energy demands, by allowing dynamic failover and efficient management, supporting utility goals of sustainability and cost-efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kansascity | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:04 IST
Evergy, a major utility in the Midwest US, aims to boost grid resilience with breakthrough technology. Partnering with Kigen, a leader in eSIM and iSIM technology, Evergy integrates an automated connectivity layer to unify private LTE and public networks. This advancement strengthens operations against severe weather and growing energy needs.

Kigen's secure eSIM OS with its SGP.32-compliant eIM solution provides Evergy with flexibility in managing connectivity dynamically via multiple operator profiles. This technology allows automated failover between networks, ensuring continuous operation, largely needed for Evergy's expanding network and the future integration of distributed energy resources.

Ensuring reliability, affordability, and sustainability remains central to Evergy's strategy. Kigen's support enhances Evergy's grid management, aiding crucial real-time telemetry capable of handling disruptions. As Evergy plans to extend its LTE network capabilities, integrating AI and dynamic billing mechanisms, seamless connectivity becomes indispensable.



