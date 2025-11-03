Mizoram's Ginger Windfall: Government Releases Rs 118 Crore to Boost Farmers

The Mizoram government announced a substantial financial support initiative for ginger farmers, releasing over Rs 118 crore this year to aid in the procurement of raw ginger. This significant financial relief marks a robust step in supporting the state's agro-sector.

This funding was a key focus at the Agricultural Marketing Board meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma. Officials disclosed that Rs 118.89 crore had already been disbursed as a support price to ginger cultivators, with a further Rs 20 crore pending release. This initiative forms part of Mizoram's flagship 'Bana Kaih' scheme.

A future financial aid of approximately Rs 9 crore from the nation's Market Intervention Scheme is anticipated for the 2025-2026 fiscal year. Concurrently, an ongoing investigation has been reported on procurement irregularities in Champhai district, with a probe team having submitted its findings to the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)