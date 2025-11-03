Mizoram's Ginger Windfall: Government Releases Rs 118 Crore to Boost Farmers
The Mizoram government released over Rs 118 crore in support prices for ginger procurement from farmers, with additional funds yet to be disbursed. The scheme aims to benefit ginger growers under the Bana Kaih initiative. A probe into procurement irregularities is also underway.
- Country:
- India
The Mizoram government announced a substantial financial support initiative for ginger farmers, releasing over Rs 118 crore this year to aid in the procurement of raw ginger. This significant financial relief marks a robust step in supporting the state's agro-sector.
This funding was a key focus at the Agricultural Marketing Board meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma. Officials disclosed that Rs 118.89 crore had already been disbursed as a support price to ginger cultivators, with a further Rs 20 crore pending release. This initiative forms part of Mizoram's flagship 'Bana Kaih' scheme.
A future financial aid of approximately Rs 9 crore from the nation's Market Intervention Scheme is anticipated for the 2025-2026 fiscal year. Concurrently, an ongoing investigation has been reported on procurement irregularities in Champhai district, with a probe team having submitted its findings to the board.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Farmers Face Procurement Policy Uncertainty
Kshema Insurance Secures $20M to Shield Farmers from Climate Risks
I gift makhana boxes to world leaders during foreign visits, tell them this is hard work of Bihar's farmers: Modi in Saharsa.
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Delayed Loan Waiver for Maharashtra Farmers
Modi helped open bank accounts for small farmers who have been ignored since Independence: PM in Bihar's Nawada.