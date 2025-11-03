Left Menu

Maharashtra's Renewable Energy Revolution: Hydroelectric Projects Set to Power the Future

The Maharashtra government signed an Rs 8,000 crore MoU with GSC PSP Maha Pvt Ltd for a pumped storage hydroelectric project in Dhule and Nandurbar. The 1,500 MW project aims to create 2,500 jobs and generate Rs 1,100 crore annually, bolstering both local and national power grids.

  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has inked an Rs 8,000 crore deal with GSC PSP Maha Pvt Ltd for the Panchmauli-Devalipada Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Project. This initiative, located in Dhule and Nandurbar, is designed to bolster the state's power capabilities and is projected to generate a substantial annual revenue of Rs 1,100 crore.

With an installed capacity of 1,500 MW, the project is poised to generate around 2,500 jobs, highlighting its significant economic impact. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the importance of streamlined approval processes for such projects, considering Maharashtra's geographically favorable conditions for pumped storage systems.

The state's broader renewable energy strategy includes Asia's largest solar project to support agricultural power needs. So far, 51 pumped storage projects are in the pipeline, expected to generate 70,315 MW of electricity and attract massive investment, underscoring Maharashtra's commitment to sustainable energy infrastructure.

