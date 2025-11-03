Left Menu

Outcry Over Paltry Crop Compensation Sparks Farmer's Frustration

A farmer in Maharashtra's Palghar district received just Rs 2.30 as compensation for crop loss due to unseasonal rains, highlighting inadequacies in state support. The small compensation amount was criticized by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference.

Updated: 03-11-2025 21:09 IST
  • India

A farmer from Palghar district in Maharashtra, Madhukar Baburao Patil, voiced his frustration after receiving a mere Rs 2.30 as compensation for crop loss due to unseasonal rains. This compensation was credited to his account following extensive damage to his 11 acres of paddy fields.

The unending rains this season have severely impacted the paddy harvest, leaving the crops waterlogged and spoiled. Even the straw's condition worsened, turning black, which exacerbated the crisis by creating fodder shortages for livestock.

Patil's plight caught attention at a press conference by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, where Thackeray criticized the inadequate compensation as laughable, noting that Palghar farmers received only Rs 2 and a few paise.

