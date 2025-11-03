Left Menu

Gujarat Leads the Way: Tech-Driven Agriculture Roadmap Launched

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:11 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo/@bhupendrabjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to revolutionize India's agricultural landscape, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled NITI Aayog's 'Re-imagining Agriculture: A Roadmap for Frontier Technology-led Transformation.' This initiative, launched from Gujarat, underscores the state's pivotal role in advancing technology for farmers' welfare, as detailed in a press release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

Chief Minister Patel emphasized that the roadmap aims to integrate data, connectivity, and artificial intelligence into the agricultural management system, moving beyond the traditional machinery-focused approach. Aligning with Gujarat's agricultural vision, this initiative supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat vision, empowering farmers, identified as one of the four pillars of national development.

Highlighting Gujarat's leadership, Patel pointed out that the state has been instrumental in implementing NITI Aayog's initiatives, including the development of growth hubs like the Surat Economic Region. Moreover, the Gujarat State Institution of Transformation (GRIT), a state-level think tank, has led regional economic planning, furthering the state's aim for sustainable agricultural progress using modern technologies and digital tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

