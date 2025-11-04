Tariff Turmoil: U.S. Trade Policy and Its Impact on Global Supply Chains

OTC Industrial Technologies is navigating the choppy waters of U.S. trade policy as tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump continue to disrupt global supply chains. The U.S. Supreme Court is deliberating on the legality of these tariffs, which could have a profound impact on businesses.

The court is addressing the use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which Trump used to justify broad tariffs on numerous trade partners. If struck down, it could remove a key tool used against countries like Brazil and India for political reasons.

Amid these developments, companies are strategizing about sustainable supply practices. Some firms may return production to the U.S. or shift to Mexico, as Trump's tariffs remain a fixture in economic policy, affecting inflation and corporate earnings.

