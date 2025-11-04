Tech Surge: Amazon's Cloud Deal Boosts Stocks Amid Economic Uncertainty
Stocks climbed as Amazon's cloud-computing pact with OpenAI lifted investor spirits, though economic uncertainties linger with the recent U.S. rate cut decision. The tech sector saw gains, while currency markets shifted, amidst ongoing geopolitical and economic tensions.
Major stock indexes rose on Monday, buoyed by Amazon's announcement of its multi-year, $38 billion cloud-computing service agreement with OpenAI, adding momentum to equities with a notable 4% rise in Amazon shares.
Despite the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate cut last week, uncertainty persists as Chair Jerome Powell indicated December's decision is not guaranteed. This ambiguity contributed to a complex market environment, with some investors speculating further easing under Fed Governor Christopher Waller's push, while economic data remains sparse due to the U.S. government shutdown.
In the broader economic landscape, the euro fell against a strengthening dollar amidst continued trade discussions and potential tariff implications in the U.S. Supreme Court. Investors eyed forthcoming tech company earnings, including Palantir and AMD, anticipating insights into AI investment returns.
