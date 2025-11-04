Left Menu

Panama Canal Steers Through Trade Shifts

The Panama Canal anticipates increased transits of LPG vessels and agricultural carriers to counteract a forecasted decline in global trade. Despite a 14% revenue rise and a 19% increase in transits last year, the canal expects reduced cargo volumes this fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 04-11-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 05:36 IST
Panama Canal Steers Through Trade Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Panama Canal is positioning itself to navigate anticipated changes in global trade dynamics. According to the canal's chief executive, an increase in transits of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels, as well as carriers of select agricultural commodities, is expected to help mitigate the expected downtrend in worldwide trade volumes next year.

In the past fiscal year, ending in September, the canal, noted as the world's second busiest waterway, reported a substantial 14% increase in revenue, reaching $5.7 billion. The waterway also observed a 19% surge in transits.

Nevertheless, despite these gains, the Panama Canal is bracing for a potential decrease in the total tonnage of cargo it will handle this fiscal year, reflecting broader shifts in global trade patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025