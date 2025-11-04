Panama Canal Steers Through Trade Shifts

The Panama Canal is positioning itself to navigate anticipated changes in global trade dynamics. According to the canal's chief executive, an increase in transits of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels, as well as carriers of select agricultural commodities, is expected to help mitigate the expected downtrend in worldwide trade volumes next year.

In the past fiscal year, ending in September, the canal, noted as the world's second busiest waterway, reported a substantial 14% increase in revenue, reaching $5.7 billion. The waterway also observed a 19% surge in transits.

Nevertheless, despite these gains, the Panama Canal is bracing for a potential decrease in the total tonnage of cargo it will handle this fiscal year, reflecting broader shifts in global trade patterns.

