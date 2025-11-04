Left Menu

Hong Kong's Economic Collaboration with Mainland China: A Step Forward

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng expressed hopes for strengthened economic and financial collaboration between Hong Kong and mainland China. Speaking at the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, he emphasized Hong Kong's role as a global financial center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 06:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 06:38 IST
He Lifeng

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Tuesday highlighted the importance of bolstering ties between Hong Kong and mainland China's economic and financial sectors.

He underscored efforts to enhance Hong Kong's standing as a global financial hub.

His remarks were made at the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit organized by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

