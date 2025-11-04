Tech Stocks Propel Asian Markets Amid Mixed Economic Signals

Tech shares lifted Japan's Nikkei and Taiwan's TAIEX to record highs on Tuesday, amidst a backdrop of mixed economic signals and lower regional markets. The rise contrasts with a general downturn following record rallies achieved elsewhere in the region.

In the United States, economic sentiment was clouded by weak data and divergent views among Federal Reserve officials regarding future interest rate cuts. The U.S. dollar appreciated against both the yen and the euro.

In Australia, stock benchmarks dropped due to speculation about central bank policy and inflation concerns. Meanwhile, commodity price fluctuations added to market complexities, with gold and crude oil prices seeing slight adjustments.

