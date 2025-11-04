Assam Congress Launches Campaign for 'Fear-Free' State

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has rolled out a public awareness campaign aimed at achieving an 'Assam free from fear and anxiety,' announced State Congress President Gaurav Gogoi in a press conference in Hamren, Karbi Anglong. Gogoi emphasized growing public dissent against what he described as oppressive tactics employed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership.

Gogoi criticized the Chief Minister for failing to protect Assam's people, land, and identity, alleging that Sarma has enabled a monarchical system in Karbi Anglong under Tuliram Ronghang. He highlighted that major traditional industries, like the tea and Sarthebari bell metal industries, are nearing collapse under the BJP's administration.

The Congress leader used vivid analogies and strong language to critique Sarma's approach towards tribal leaders and accused him of manipulating political dynamics to consolidate power. He challenged Sarma to make transparent the allegations against Congress, asserting that both he and the people of Assam will not be intimidated.