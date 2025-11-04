Left Menu

Assam Congress Launches Campaign for 'Fear-Free' State

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has initiated a public awareness campaign to create an 'Assam free from fear and anxiety,' criticising the ruling BJP's policies and the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The campaign highlights challenges faced by local industries and accuses the state leadership of intimidation tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 10:52 IST
Assam Congress Launches Campaign for 'Fear-Free' State
Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has rolled out a public awareness campaign aimed at achieving an 'Assam free from fear and anxiety,' announced State Congress President Gaurav Gogoi in a press conference in Hamren, Karbi Anglong. Gogoi emphasized growing public dissent against what he described as oppressive tactics employed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership.

Gogoi criticized the Chief Minister for failing to protect Assam's people, land, and identity, alleging that Sarma has enabled a monarchical system in Karbi Anglong under Tuliram Ronghang. He highlighted that major traditional industries, like the tea and Sarthebari bell metal industries, are nearing collapse under the BJP's administration.

The Congress leader used vivid analogies and strong language to critique Sarma's approach towards tribal leaders and accused him of manipulating political dynamics to consolidate power. He challenged Sarma to make transparent the allegations against Congress, asserting that both he and the people of Assam will not be intimidated.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025