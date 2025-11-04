Vijay Slams Tamil Nadu's Law and Order Amid Coimbatore Assault Outrage

Actor and TVK President Vijay has strongly condemned the alleged gang rape in Coimbatore, raising serious questions about the state of law and order in Tamil Nadu. In an emotional post on X, he expressed his horror and urged the government to act decisively to protect women and ensure public safety.

Vijay's statement comes in response to a brutal attack on a private college student near Coimbatore International Airport. The accused allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted the victim, prompting widespread outrage. Vijay demanded prompt action from the authorities, emphasizing the need for justice for the victim and her family.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday night, saw immediate criticism from political leaders, including AIADMK MLA SP Velumani, who decried the declining law and order in the state. Coimbatore Police have since arrested three suspects, who were injured during an encounter with the police and are currently receiving medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)