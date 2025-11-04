Left Menu

Sugarcane Protest Intensifies: Farmers Demand Fair Price in Belagavi

Farmers in Belagavi are protesting for a minimum support price of Rs 3,500 per ton of sugarcane. Under the Hasiru Sene Farmers Association, they have rejected a Rs 3,200 offer, halting operations at 26 factories. BJP's B Y Vijayendra supports their demands, urging the government to adopt the Maharashtra payment model.

Updated: 04-11-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:18 IST
Sugarcane Protest Intensifies: Farmers Demand Fair Price in Belagavi
The sugarcane growers in Belagavi district have escalated their protests, demanding a minimum support price of Rs 3,500 per ton. Organized under the Hasiru Sene Farmers Association, the farmers have rejected the Rs 3,200 per ton offer from sugar mills. The protest has led to a standstill in operations at 26 sugar mills across the region.

In what began as a call for State Advisory Price (SAP) for sugarcane, the movement has expanded across Athani, Chikkodi, and surrounding areas, even drawing in students who joined farmers in roadblocks in Gokak town. The protesters appeal to the state government to implement the Maharashtra sugar payment model for timely and organized payments.

State BJP president B Y Vijayendra has visited the site, offering his party's backing. He urged the Congress government to acknowledge the 'legitimate demands' of the farmers, emphasizing the state's profit from sugarcane production and byproducts. Vijayendra criticized the government's inaction, asserting his role as both a political figure and farmer advocate.

