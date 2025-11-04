Empowering Maharashtra: 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' Scheme Update

The Maharashtra government has set a deadline of November 18 for beneficiaries of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme to finish their mandatory e-KYC process. Initiated by the state's Women and Child Development Minister, Aditi Tatkare, this step aims to ensure seamless access to monthly honorariums for women beneficiaries.

Launched in July last year, the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme provides Rs 1,500 monthly to women aged 21-65 with annual family incomes below Rs 2.5 lakh. Tatkare emphasized the significance of the e-KYC update, following its September mandate, for receiving October's installment directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

The statewide scheme is a significant move towards women's social and economic empowerment. Despite halting payments to ineligible accounts, the initiative boasts over 2.3 crore registered beneficiaries, with the government committed to ensuring its continuity and impact.

