Karnataka's Path to a Green Highway: EV Charging Revolution

The Karnataka Energy Department, via BESCOM, is advancing electric vehicle travel by installing charging stations along key highways. This initiative aims to bridge connectivity gaps, promote clean energy, and boost sustainable tourism. With additional charging infrastructure pending approval, Karnataka leads in public EV charging networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:04 IST
The Energy Department of Karnataka, through BESCOM, is embarking on a significant initiative to make electric vehicle (EV) travel along highways more seamless. The plan includes installing EV charging stations along the Bengaluru-Belagavi National Highway (NH-48) and various other toll points across the state, according to officials on Tuesday.

BESCOM Managing Director Shivashankar N emphasized the importance of the new charging points, stating that it is not only about convenience but is also central to accelerating the state's clean energy transition. He highlighted that the project aims to alleviate range anxiety for EV users, promote sustainable tourism, and aid in building Karnataka's green transport ecosystem.

BESCOM's efforts, such as launching India's first solar-powered EV hub and the 'EV Mithra' app, have positioned Karnataka as a leader in e-mobility. With an EV penetration rate above 11%, the state is expanding its infrastructure to support long-distance EV travel, with new stations pending approvals from relevant authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

