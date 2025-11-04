Left Menu

IRIS 5.0: Revolutionizing India's Retirement Landscape

The fifth edition of the India Retirement Index Study (IRIS 5.0) reveals improved retirement readiness in India, with a score increase from 44 to 48. The survey highlights heightened health and financial awareness, yet emphasizes the gap in achieving retirement goals. Segments like gig workers and women show varied preparedness levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's retirement readiness has seen a notable improvement, as reflected in the latest IRIS Index score, which rose from 44 to 48 over four years. This demonstrates enhanced financial, health, and emotional awareness, as reported by Axis Max Life Insurance in its fifth India Retirement Index Study (IRIS 5.0).

A significant shift is noted as half of urban Indians believe retirement planning should start as soon as they earn. While 43% advocate for planning by age 35, only 37% have achieved even a quarter of their target corpus. Financial sufficiency remains low, with 63% thinking their savings won't last a decade post-retirement.

The study identifies women, gig workers, and return migrants as key segments needing tailored solutions, highlighting diverse retirement readiness across urban centers in India. Emotional and environmental concerns persist, signaling the need for comprehensive advisory support to bridge the awareness-preparedness gap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025