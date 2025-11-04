Sitharaman Confident of Meeting Fiscal Deficit Targets

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed confidence on Tuesday that the government will meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP for the year ending March 2026. This goal was outlined in the Union Budget presented in February.

During a Q&A session with students at the Delhi School of Economics, Sitharaman stressed the necessity of achieving the fiscal target, a commitment made in Parliament. As of now, the fiscal deficit is at 36.5% of the full-year target for FY26, as per the Controller General of Accounts. The next Union Budget will be presented in February 2026.

Going forward, Sitharaman highlighted the government's focus on the debt-to-GDP ratio as part of prudent fiscal management. She reinforced the importance of believing in India's economy and not being swayed by negative perceptions from external sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)