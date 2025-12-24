Mandaviya Urges New District Youth Officers to Drive Vision of Viksit Bharat

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the newly appointed District Youth Officers (DYOs) at their Orientation Ceremony in New Delhi today, urging them to work with a Nation First mindset and contribute actively to the vision of Viksit Bharat. The address took place during DIKSHA—a dedicated induction programme designed to equip DYOs with the knowledge, skills, and holistic attitude required for impactful public service.

Youth at the Heart of Viksit Bharat

Calling the youth the "future architects of Viksit Bharat," Dr. Mandaviya appealed to the officers to function in mission mode, ensuring that policies and programmes reach young citizens across districts. He emphasised that the dynamism, energy, and dedication of India’s youth make them the country’s greatest strength in the journey towards development.

During the ceremony, the Minister also handed over appointment letters to newly recruited DYOs selected through the Pratibha Setu Portal, marking the beginning of their service under the Ministry of Youth Affairs.

Values of Duty and Commitment Inspired by the Bhagavad Gita

Drawing from the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, Dr. Mandaviya highlighted that hard work, morality, and unwavering commitment to duty will guide the officers to success in all aspects of life. He urged them to adopt a work ethic rooted in discipline, empathy, and integrity—values essential for public service and national development.

Youth Empowerment Platforms: District Youth Officers and MY Bharat

The Minister underscored that the role of a District Youth Officer, along with programmes under Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), provides unprecedented opportunities to harness and channelise the potential of young people. With 65% of India’s population under the age of 35, he said it is imperative to strategically tap this demographic dividend.

He also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for creating one lakh youth leaders across the country—an effort that DYOs are expected to advance by identifying, mentoring, and empowering young changemakers at the grassroots level.

“Service Before Self” Must Guide Public Service

Addressing the officers, Pallavi Jain Govil, Secretary, Youth Affairs, reinforced the importance of the value “Service before Self” as the foundation of meaningful public service. She urged DYOs to understand that their role extends beyond administration—they are catalysts for community development, leadership creation, and social responsibility.

She stressed that Youth Officers must work towards building strong, empowered communities and contribute to nation-building by inspiring young citizens to serve society with commitment and compassion.

A New Chapter in Youth-Centric Governance

The induction of new DYOs marks a significant step forward in strengthening India’s youth ecosystem. With a strong focus on leadership development, civic engagement, and youth mobilisation, the Ministry aims to build a generation that is self-reliant, responsible, and ready to drive India’s development goals.

As these officers begin their journey, they carry with them the responsibility of nurturing India’s vast youth population into a powerful force for societal transformation.