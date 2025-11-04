Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Train Collision: Railways Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims

A passenger MEMU train collided with a stationary goods train near Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, killing four and injuring many. The Railway Administration announced compensations and is providing relief and medical assistance. An investigation led by the Commissioner of Railway Safety will determine the cause of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:37 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A collision between a passenger MEMU train and a stationary goods train near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh has resulted in the tragic loss of four lives and injuries to several others. The incident occurred on Tuesday at approximately 4 pm, when the MEMU train coach collided with the goods train.

In response, the Railway Administration has announced ex-gratia compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased, ₹5 lakh for those grievously injured, and ₹1 lakh for passengers with minor injuries. All injured individuals have been promptly transported to nearby hospitals for necessary medical care.

The Railway Administration is working closely with district authorities and medical teams to coordinate quick relief efforts. In addition to launching a detailed inquiry into the incident led by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, emergency helpline numbers have been activated across several stations to assist affected passengers and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

