Honoring Heroes: The Final Trek of Walong Commemoration

The 63rd Walong Day's final trek from Ashi Hill to Tri Jn Post paid tribute to 1962's Battle of Walong heroes. The event, involving 20 civilians and Indian Army personnel, retraced historic routes, celebrating bravery and the enduring legacy of courage and national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:28 IST
Battlefield Trek of the 63rd Walong Day Commemoration (Photo/ Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The culminating event for this year's 63rd Walong Day Commemoration took place as participants embarked on the final Battlefield Trek from Ashi Hill to Tri Jn Post in Arunachal Pradesh. The trek celebrated the valiant soldiers of the 1962 Battle of Walong, seen by many as a pivotal moment in India's military history due to its stories of heroism and sacrifice.

Ashi Hill is remembered as a critical battlefield where Indian troops showcased phenomenal courage against much larger Chinese forces. Meanwhile, the Tri Jn Post symbolizes the site of the first counterattack by the Indian Army during the war, reinforcing the spirit and resolve that defined Walong's defenders.

With 20 civilians joining Indian Army personnel, the trek was not only a tribute to the fallen heroes but also a means to reconnect with a chapter of historical significance. It highlighted the Army's efforts to keep the legacy of bravery and national pride alive, thereby instilling a sense of patriotism and historical awareness in younger generations.

