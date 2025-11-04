India Gears Up for Nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign 4.0

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) is set to roll out the nationwide Digital Life Certificate campaign 4.0 from November 1 to November 30, 2025, spanning 2,000 districts, subdivisions, and cities across India. This campaign, intended to aid pensioners with digital life certifications, will be inaugurated by Minister of State Jitendra Singh on November 5.

The initiative follows a tradition of annual Life Certificate submissions, which have transitioned from cumbersome physical paperwork to an Aadhaar-based digital system, known as Jeevan Pramaan, since its launch in 2014. This platform allows pensioners, particularly the elderly and disabled, to submit life certificates conveniently and transparently, thereby improving their quality of life.

Building on previous campaigns, DoPPW aims to enhance its reach by collaborating with various stakeholders, including Pension Disbursing Banks and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), among others. With over 85,200 digital life certificates generated for seniors over 90 in the last campaign alone, the upcoming drive promises an even broader reach, promoting digital literacy through initiatives like Face Authentication Technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)