Market Turbulence: Stocks Plummet and Dollar Soars Amid Economic Uncertainty
Major stock indexes dropped as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley warned of a potential market correction. The dollar surged to a four-month high, and cryptocurrencies like bitcoin declined. AI stock volatility triggered a flight to U.S. Treasuries, while oil and gold prices fell amid global economic uncertainty.
Stock markets saw a significant downturn on Tuesday as prominent bank CEOs cautioned about an imminent market pullback. The dollar reached a four-month high against the euro, causing a flight to safety in U.S. Treasuries, driving yields downward.
Bitcoin plummeted over 6%, sliding below $100,000, coinciding with a warning from banking heads in Hong Kong about a potential 10% stock market correction. Semiconductor stocks, including Nvidia, faced downturns, with AI fast adoption benefiting some like Palantir despite its earnings drop.
The energy market also reflected economic strains, with oil prices slipping as the dollar's strength persisted. The U.S. shutdown delayed key job reports, and gold dipped significantly, reflecting the broader financial instability reverberating across global markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Automakers Rally Support for USMCA Extension Amid Economic Uncertainty
Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decline
Stock Turmoil: CEOs Warn of Potential Market Correction
Tech Surge: Amazon's Cloud Deal Boosts Stocks Amid Economic Uncertainty
Artificial Intelligence Deals Fuel Market Gains Amid Economic Uncertainty