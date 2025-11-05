Left Menu

Global Currencies in Turmoil Amid Tech Selloff

Safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen and U.S. dollar rose as tech selloffs impacted global markets. The Australian and New Zealand dollars weakened significantly, while the British pound teetered after tax rise hints. Stock markets in Asia plummeted, contributing to risk-off sentiment and impacting currency values.

The global financial landscape is witnessing dramatic shifts as safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen and U.S. dollar gained popularity on Wednesday. This currency surge comes in the wake of a steep tech-led selloff on Wall Street that has echoed across Asian markets.

The Australian dollar suffered following a 0.8% drop against the U.S. dollar and further plummeted against the New Zealand dollar, which also hit a seven-month low after disappointing unemployment figures. The British pound also struggled, hitting a seven-month low amid discussions of potential tax hikes by the British finance minister.

Asian stock markets experienced significant losses early on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 2.4% and South Korea's KOSPI collapsing 4.8%. The U.S. dollar index remained steady, displaying market sentiment dynamics as the Federal Reserve debated rate policies amidst a record-long government shutdown, creating an aura of economic uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

