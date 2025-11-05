Global Currencies in Turmoil Amid Tech Selloff

The global financial landscape is witnessing dramatic shifts as safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen and U.S. dollar gained popularity on Wednesday. This currency surge comes in the wake of a steep tech-led selloff on Wall Street that has echoed across Asian markets.

The Australian dollar suffered following a 0.8% drop against the U.S. dollar and further plummeted against the New Zealand dollar, which also hit a seven-month low after disappointing unemployment figures. The British pound also struggled, hitting a seven-month low amid discussions of potential tax hikes by the British finance minister.

Asian stock markets experienced significant losses early on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 2.4% and South Korea's KOSPI collapsing 4.8%. The U.S. dollar index remained steady, displaying market sentiment dynamics as the Federal Reserve debated rate policies amidst a record-long government shutdown, creating an aura of economic uncertainty.

