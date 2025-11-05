Pandora's Profit Surprises, Europe's Sales Disappoint
Pandora, the Danish jewellery brand, reported better than expected third-quarter operating profit. However, sales growth was weaker than anticipated due to lagging performance in Europe.
Pandora, the Danish jewellery giant known for its iconic charms and customizable jewelry, revealed on Wednesday that its third-quarter operating profit exceeded expectations slightly.
The company faced challenges in terms of comparable sales growth, with European markets continuing to perform below expectations.
This divergence in profit and sales has highlighted regional differences in consumer behavior, particularly as Pandora navigates an uneven global market.
