Left Menu

Pandora's Profit Surprises, Europe's Sales Disappoint

Pandora, the Danish jewellery brand, reported better than expected third-quarter operating profit. However, sales growth was weaker than anticipated due to lagging performance in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:09 IST
Pandora's Profit Surprises, Europe's Sales Disappoint
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Pandora, the Danish jewellery giant known for its iconic charms and customizable jewelry, revealed on Wednesday that its third-quarter operating profit exceeded expectations slightly.

The company faced challenges in terms of comparable sales growth, with European markets continuing to perform below expectations.

This divergence in profit and sales has highlighted regional differences in consumer behavior, particularly as Pandora navigates an uneven global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs at 2025 ICC Women's World Cup

India Triumphs at 2025 ICC Women's World Cup

 New Zealand
2
Beware the Online Property Trap: Maharashtra Cyber Police Warns Citizens

Beware the Online Property Trap: Maharashtra Cyber Police Warns Citizens

 India
3
Space Debris Threatens China's Shenzhou-20 Return Mission

Space Debris Threatens China's Shenzhou-20 Return Mission

 Global
4
Goa Shops Spark Outrage with Pro-Pakistan Slogans

Goa Shops Spark Outrage with Pro-Pakistan Slogans

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025