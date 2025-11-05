Left Menu

Major Drug Bust and Weapon Seizure Highlight Manipur's Security Efforts

Manipur Police achieved a significant victory against drug trafficking by arresting two peddlers with 2 kg of brown sugar. Extensive search operations continue, resulting in the seizure of arms and ammunition across the state. Security measures intensify amid rising concerns over fake social media posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:15 IST
Major Drug Bust and Weapon Seizure Highlight Manipur's Security Efforts
Manipur Police recovers arms and ammunition from drug peddlers and two arrested (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable crackdown on drug trafficking, Manipur Police captured two inter-state drug dealers on Tuesday, confiscating approximately 2 kg of brown sugar in the Sekmai Pangaltabi area, according to a press release. The alleged peddlers, Md. Mustakim and Umar Khan, hail from Thoubal district.

Authorities have intensified intelligence-backed operations targeting extortionists and criminal networks throughout the state. In the past 24 hours, extensive search operations have led to the discovery of arms and ammunition, contributing to a safer region.

Law enforcement retrieved multiple weapons, including pistols and grenades, from Uran Chiru village and surrounding areas. Simultaneously, another haul was reported in Tentha Tuwaband, Thoubal district. Additionally, police continue efforts to curb motor vehicle offenses while ensuring smooth transit along NH-37, with checkpoints established and security heightened. Authorities urge public vigilance against fake social media posts, warning of legal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

