Rahul Gandhi Alleges Flawed Voter List in Haryana Elections
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Haryana elections, labeling the voter list as corrupt and accusing the Election Commission of bias toward the BJP. Gandhi calls for youth awareness and opposition coordination to address the issue, highlighting evidence of voter duplication and electoral misconduct.
In a scathing critique of the Haryana elections, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has labeled the voter list in the state as corrupt, alleging it undermines the democratic process. During a press conference on Wednesday, Gandhi condemned the perceived flaws, crediting them with delegitimizing the election outcome.
Gandhi accused the Election Commission of turning a blind eye to voter duplications that favored the ruling BJP. He presented evidence indicating that 3.5 lakh voters were unfairly removed from the rolls. Recordings from alleged victims and witnesses were shared to substantiate these claims.
He further alleged multiple voting by individuals and raised specifics, such as a woman appearing 223 times in the list across two polling booths. Gandhi pressed for immediate corrective actions, urging both youth and residents of Haryana to recognize the gravity of these discrepancies.
