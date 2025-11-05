Woman Stages Fake Bombing for Arms License in Bhubaneswar

In a shocking turn of events, a woman in Bhubaneswar, Odisha orchestrated fictional bombing and shooting incidents outside her home to procure an arms license fraudulently, alleging a threat to her life.

The situation unfolded as Bhubaneswar Police arrested three individuals allegedly hired by the woman, identified as Ghunguru Mishra, to stage these mock incidents.

Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Dr. Suresh Devadutta disclosed that the conspirators, including Mishra's driver, executed the plan, leading her to file erroneous complaints, plunging the investigation into chaos.

On September 11, 2025, Mishra lodged a complaint, claiming unknown assailants planted bombs outside her house a day earlier. A second complaint followed on October 4, 2025, alleging gunfire was directed at her property's boundary.

Further investigations disclosed her provision of ammunition while accomplices arranged explosives, spotlighting the lengths taken to falsify threats and secure an arms license.

The police discovered crucial evidence, including firearms and vehicles, all implicated in the fake occurrences. The lodged cases have led to arrests and ongoing searches, unraveling a deep web of deceit.

(With inputs from agencies.)